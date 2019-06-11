WATCH LIVE: Acting Homeland Security chief McAleenan testifies on border security

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about what the Trump administration has deemed a crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border.

McAleenan is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary committee at 10 a.m. EDT. Watch live in the video player.

The Senate hearing is being held to discuss legislative remedies for the issues at the Southern border.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who chairs the committee, recently introduced legislation to extend the amount of time children are allowed to be held in U.S. custody to up to 100 days.

The U.S. government is legally not allowed to detain children for more than 20 days, as established by the Flores agreement.