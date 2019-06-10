Will U.S.-Mexico deal reduce immigration? A report from 2 borders

Amna Nawaz:

So far, Nick, we visited a couple of shelters that cropped up to try to take in some of those migrants who have been sent back by the U.S. across legal ports of entry like this one behind me.

Unequivocally, I would say the answer is no. Look, there's not much that the Mexican government has been doing so far. That program that sends people back from the U.S. has been in place for months here in El Paso. It's now going to be spread across the border, the southern border, but there just aren't the resources to be able to provide those kinds of services to those migrants.

These towns on the Mexican side of the border, the border towns there. They're being similarly overwhelmed. Here, on the El Paso side, over in Juarez, they have got 5,000 people they didn't expect to be housing. The shelters that we visited asked the federal government for whatever help they can get.

Some of them said, so far, over the last few months, they have only received two food shipments. That is it. That's the only assistance they have gotten from the Mexican government. Another place, they are reliant on the Mexican government to pay for their electricity bill. It hadn't been paid. The lights were off. They don't know when they're coming back on.

So, so far, we have not seen the resources coming from the Mexican government in any kind of organized or regular way. I guess we will have to wait and see what happens next.