WATCH LIVE: AFL-CIO hosts Labor Day event with Joe Biden

Biden is collecting a trio of endorsements from organized labor as he heads to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for an AFL-CIO virtual town hall with union President Richard Trumka.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. EST. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

According to details shared first with The Associated Press, the campaign will announce three union endorsements: the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the International Union of Elevator Constructors and the National Federation of Federal Employees, collectively representing hundreds of thousands of union workers nationwide who can be mobilized to support the campaign.

The Biden campaign believes its labor support could help get out the vote in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House. The state’s importance was underscored by all four candidates campaigning there over the past week.

Meeting with local labor leaders in the backyard of a supporters home in Lancaster, Biden spoke about trade, coronavirus and the economy as he criticized Trump for “refusing to deal with the problems that affect ordinary people” and called for strengthening unions.

Labor Day typically marks the unofficial start to the fall campaign season as candidates accelerate their activity for the final sprint to Election Day. But Monday’s events are playing out this year against the backdrop of a pandemic that has upended campaigning, forcing much of the candidates’ traditional activity online.