Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks from Delaware on the economic crisis amid COVID-19

Politics

Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on the economic crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch in the video player above.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed, with employers adding the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs, the Labor Department said, down from 1.7 million in July. The U.S. economy has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

Friday’s report added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

