WATCH LIVE: AG Merrick Garland testifies before House on budget request

Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday on President Biden’s Department of Justice budget request for the next fiscal year.

In his opening remarks Garland is expected to highlight a number of items in the $35.2 billion budget request, including $85 million that will go toward managing domestic terrorism investigations, an additional $33 million for civil rights funding, an additional $232 million to combat gun violence, and a 21 percent budget increase for the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

Biden released a $1.5 trillion wish list for his first federal budget on April 10, asking for substantial gains for Democratic priorities including education, health care, housing and environmental protection. The request did not include plans for tax revenues or mandatory federal spending, nor the planned spending in Biden’s infrastructure plan. A fuller budget proposal will be released later this spring.

