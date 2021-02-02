WATCH LIVE: Agriculture Secretary nominee Thomas Vilsack testifies before Senate committee

President Joe Biden’s pick for agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, is expected to appear before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry on Tuesday.

The hearing is expected to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The former governor of Iowa, Vilsack previously was agriculture secretary under President Barack Obama. Critics say Vilsack failed to address discrimination against Black farmers during his tenure in the Obama administration.

