Biden looks to ramp up pandemic relief as Republicans press for smaller aid package

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Biden's talk of bipartisanship has now turned into action, and that action is happening right now in the Oval Office.

He is meeting with the Republican senators who laid out a plan that is only a third of the price, less than a third of the price of his $1.9 trillion plan.

Now, the White House has been clear to say that this is really an exchange of ideas, that there's not going to be any negotiation for an offer that is at all taken into account or one that is accepted by President Trump — I mean, President Biden with the changes here.

But that being said, what you see here is Republicans coming to the table and telling Biden, if you want unity, then here is what we can offer you, and your bill is essentially too big.

White House officials I have been talking to say, they essentially feel like the Republican plan is way too small, and that so much needs to be done, that their plan just simply is not feasible.

But, on the record, the White House is saying they're open to all sorts of ideas. President Biden spoke to reporters, and he said that he wouldn't answer questions about how much he would take away from his plan. Instead, he joked about the fact that he felt like he was still in the Senate.

The most telling thing is that, even though he is sitting down with these Republicans, White House officials say that he is still in support of starting to at least go with the process of budget reconciliation.

It's going to be a wonky word that people are going to get very familiar with, but essentially it means that Democrats might be going it alone and not needing Republican support. So, even though Biden is sitting down with these senators, he's already also, in some ways, already backing the backup plan here.