WATCH LIVE: American Reckoning – A PBS NewsHour Special Report

In the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, PBS NewsHour will premiere “American Reckoning – A PBS NewsHour Special Report,” a virtual primetime special report that will focus on the economic and racial history that led to a political divide between Americans.

Friday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will also examine the impact of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric throughout his presidency and the government’s missed opportunities to manage the spread of misinformation and the rise of domestic terrorism.

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will be joined by senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz and national correspondent William Brangham to talk about what steps the nation might take to heal from the recent attack on American democracy.