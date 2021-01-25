WATCH LIVE: Article of impeachment against Trump delivered to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to bring the impeachment article against Donald Trump for the Senate trial.

Lawmakers are expected to walk the article of impeachment over at 6:55 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

But a growing number of Republican senators say they oppose the proceedings against the former president. That’s a sign of the dimming chances that Trump will be convicted on the charge that he incited a siege of the U.S. Capitol.

House Democrats who are prosecuting the case will walk the charge of “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate on Monday evening. But GOP passions appear to have cooled since the insurrection. And Republican senators who will serve as jurors in the trial are rallying to his legal defense. The trial is set to begin in two weeks.