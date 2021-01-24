Biden rolls back Trump-era climate policies, commits to tackling crisis

May Boeve:

We're really running out of words to describe just how damaging Donald Trump's legacy is when it comes to so many things. So since we're running out of words, I'll give you a number one hundred. That's the number of climate related rollbacks his administration oversaw that included stopping good things that were already happening, like the auto efficiency standards. It also included actively making the climate problem worse. So opening up more federal lands to drilling. So these one hundred rollbacks are incredibly significant. But the good news is, even on day one, President Biden started to undo the damage and already exercised his executive authority in crucial ways to start to make up for lost time. The truth is, we don't have time when it comes to solving the climate crisis. And precious time was lost under the Trump administration. But there are good signs that we can go big enough as a country by working together to undo some of that damage.