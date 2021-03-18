WATCH LIVE: Asian American lawmakers, advocates testify about discrimination and violence before House

Days after a series of shooting in Atlanta killed eight people, including six Asian women, a group of Asian American lawmakers and advocates will testify before the House Judiciary Committee about discrimination and violence their communities are facing.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Reps. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., Judy Chu, D-Calif., Grace Meng, D-N.Y., and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Il., will testify in the first panel.

A number of lawyers, scholars and advocates will testify in the second panel, including actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim, as well as John C. Yang, the president and executive director of Asian American Advancing Justice , and Erika Lee, director of the Immigration History Research Center at the University of Minnesota.

The shootings Tuesday have added to the growing violence against Asian people living in the U.S., which has risen significantly in the past year in large part due to racist rhetoric around the pandemic.

The group Stop AAPI Hate has recorded 3,795 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with women victimized at more than twice the rate of men.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.