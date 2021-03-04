WATCH LIVE: How to address the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes

In the year since COVID-19 entered the U.S., incidents of racially motivated harassment of Asian Americans have been on the rise.

What has contributed to the surge in racism and hate crimes towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and how can the issue be addressed?

Several studies point to the connection between hateful rhetoric and increased hate-motivated actions, and advocates and experts point to the way former President Donald Trump spoke about the virus as a direct contributor to the increased crime. But under the new Biden administration, the hate incidents have continued, prompting leaders and advocates to actively call for coalition building and better incident tracking.

Between mid-March and the end of 2020, Stop AAPI Hate, a project run by a coalition of organizations, received 2,808 reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans. The Anti-Defamation League has tracked dozens of incidents in detail, from anti-Asian verbal harassment on New York’s subway to racist signs in California and New Mexico.

In 2021, the incidents have only continued. On Tuesday, a man of Malaysian descent was reportedly attacked in a New York City subway station. This month, police there arrested a suspect in the violent assault of an Asian American woman outside a Queens bakery. In Southern California, an Asian American teacher’s aide waiting for a bus was attacked, ending up with a severed finger.

In the Bay Area, which has one of the highest concentrations of Asian Americans in the country, recent attacks have Asian American communities on edge. Law enforcement arrested a suspect in early February in connection with assaults on three elderly individuals. The Alameda County District Attorney in Oakland is creating a special response unit focused on anti-Asian American crimes. In nearby San Francisco, prosecutors have charged a suspect in the fatal Jan. 28 assault of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, an immigrant from Thailand. The suspect pled not guilty to charges of murder and elder abuse.

The anti-Asian hate has generated condemnations across the country, as community leaders and public officials call for increased awareness.

A national advocacy group, AAPI Progressive Action, has called on President Joe Biden to revamp the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The organization’s memo proposes expanding the scope of the initiative to better have “a deeper and bolder commitment to elevating AAPI success, issues and racial disparities than in past administrations.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with other House Democrats, have called for Congress to pass legislation that will help support victims and help state and local governments improve hate crime reporting.

Vice President Kamala Harris — who also identifies as Asian American — has also condemned the recent uptick. “Hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans and Asian immigrants have skyrocketed during the pandemic,” Harris said. “We must continue to commit ourselves to combating racism and discrimination.”