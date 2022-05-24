By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland holds news briefing to discuss market manipulation

Politics

Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news briefing on Tuesday to discuss the Foreign Corruption Practices Act and market manipulation.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

