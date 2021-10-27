WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Justice Department oversight

Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight at the Department of Justice.

Senators are expected to question Garland on multiple fronts, including partisan issues like the Justice Department’s ongoing debate over whether to prosecute former Trump ally Steve Bannon after the House of Representatives held him in contempt for refusing to cooperate in its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House vote sent the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, where it is now up to prosecutors in that office to decide whether to present the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges. It’s still uncertain whether they will pursue the case — Garland would only say at a House hearing on Thursday that they plan to “make a decision consistent with the principles of prosecution.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.