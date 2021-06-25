WATCH: Garland announces civil rights case against Georgia as part of voting rights sweep

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a civil rights case against Georgia linked to that state’s recent voting rights laws during a press conference Friday.

Watch the press conference stream live in the video player above at 11 a.m. ET.

Georgia is not the only state to have passed more restrictive laws since the 2020 presidential election. As of mid-May, 22 restrictive laws had passed in at least 14 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which researches voting and supports expanded access.

This story will be updated as news develops.