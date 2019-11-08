WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders holds rally in Iowa with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is campaigning with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Friday in Iowa, where he’ll hold a rally in Council Bluffs at Iowa Western Community College.

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders last month, weeks after the Vermont senator had a heart attack and took a brief break from the campaign trail.

Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, two other progressive lawmakers who have been targets of President Donald Trump, have also endorsed and campaigned with Sanders. Together with Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, the four first-term congresswomen have been called “The Squad.”

On Wednesday, Pressley endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has recently pulled ahead in polls as a Democratic front-runner with former Vice President Joe Biden.