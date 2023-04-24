WATCH LIVE: Biden and Education Secretary Cardona honor 2023 Teachers of the Year

President Joe Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will honor the finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year at an event in the White House on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The Council of Chief State School Officers announced five teachers as finalists for 2023 Teacher of the year in January. They include Harlee Harvey of Alaska, Carolyn Kielma of Connecticut, Jermar Rountree from Washington, D.C., Kimberly Radostits from Illinois and Rebecka Peterson from Okhlahoma.

