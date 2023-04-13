School shooting false alarms, swatting calls put teachers, students and parents on edge

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Stephanie Sy
Courtney Norris
As America continues to grapple with mass shootings, another trend has authorities on high alert. Across the country, school districts and universities are experiencing an increase in false reports of school shootings and campus threats. It's called swatting and Stephanie Sy discussed the problem with Amy Klinger of the Educator's School Safety Network.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
