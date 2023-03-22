WATCH LIVE: Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mark Women’s History Month at White House event

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will mark Women’s History Month at a White House event on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

In a statement proclaiming Women’s History Month this year, Biden said his administration celebrated the women who fought for “equality, justice and opportunity.”

“We also reaffirm our commitment to advancing rights and opportunities for women and girls in the United States and around the world,” Biden said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.