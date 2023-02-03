Abortion providers create mobile centers along border of state banning procedures

Amna Nawaz:

In some parts of the country, access to abortion care depends on how far a person can travel. Missouri has banned the procedure.

But, in neighboring Illinois, abortion remains legal, and providers there will soon be working along the state border to be able to reach more patients.

"PBS NewsHour" communities correspondent Gabrielle Hays joins us with more on the abortion landscape in the Midwest.

Gabby, it's good to see you.

So, abortion outlawed in Missouri for more than six months now, no exceptions for rape or incest, limited exceptions for medical emergencies, we should say.

In that time, as you have been reporting, what have you seen in terms of both how many people are actually seeking abortion access and how providers are meeting that need?