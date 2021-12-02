WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris attend National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the White House

President Joe Biden and his family, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and her family, will attend the National Tree Lighting on the Ellipse park at the White House.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch the ceremony in the player above.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress joined together outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday evening to light the official 2021 Capitol Christmas tree.

This year’s tree is an 84-foot white fir from the Six Rivers National Forest in California.

The tree, affectionately nicknamed “Sugar Bear,” made the 4,500 mile journey from California to Washington last month, and has since been decorated with over 15,000 ornaments crafted by California communities.

In remarks at the tree lighting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hails from California, said the Sugar Bear tree holds “the most ornaments ever because it comes from the most populous state.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the tree is “our symbol of hope.”

“That has earned it’s endless nickname the People’s Tree, a testament to its special ability to unite us in comfort and joy, no matter who we are, where we’re from. And that spirit inspires us tonight,” Pelosi added.

The tradition of the Capitol Christmas Tree began in 1964.