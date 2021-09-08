By —

WATCH LIVE: Biden and Labor Secretary Walsh honor labor unions

Politics

President Joe Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh are expected to deliver remarks about labor unions on Wednesday.

The speech is scheduled to start at 11:20 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

