How apprenticeships can bridge the employment gap for workers without college degrees

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the pandemic has made this a most unusual time in the labor market. Millions of lost jobs are not yet filled.

And yet, still, there are reports of labor shortages in many sectors and a large percentage of workers who say they are looking for a new job. For some without a bachelor's degree, job prospects were bleak even before the pandemic.

Paul Solman looks at a program that is offering better opportunities.

It's latest in our Work Shift series.