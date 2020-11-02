WATCH LIVE: Election eve rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Joe Biden will close out his campaign where he began it, in Pittsburgh, where he’ll hold a rally Monday night.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the rally in the player above.

Pittsburgh was the site of Biden’s first campaign rally, back in April 2019. He described Pittsburgh for Democrats as one of the “places where lately we’ve had a little bit of a struggle.” At the time, he said, “If I’m going to be able to beat Donald Trump in 2020, it’s going to happen here.”

Pittsburgh and surrounding Allegheny County went for Hillary Clinton in 2016. But Trump’s appeal with white working-class voters in the surrounding counties helped deliver him a win in Pennsylvania that year.

Biden has focused much of his campaign on winning back blue-collar voters disaffected with Trump’s economic policies, and has a long history of campaigning in Pittsburgh with union leaders.

His visit will cap off a busy day of events as Biden, his wife Jill, running mate Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, fan out for a final barnstorm of the state that’s central to the race.

Harris and Emhoff will appear at a rally Monday night in Philadelphia, a key base of Democratic support in the state. And both Biden and Harris will receive a celebrity boost for their final events. Lady Gaga is set to join Biden in Pittsburgh, while John Legend will perform in Philadelphia.