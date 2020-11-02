WATCH: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, a day before voting for the 2020 presidential election ends.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have zeroed in on key battleground states like North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in their effort to make their final case to voters before Election Day.

In a Monmouth University poll released on Monday, 50 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania said they prefer Biden and 45 percent said they support Trump.