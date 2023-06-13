WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at the Chiefs of Mission Reception

President Joe Biden is expected to host a reception for the chiefs of mission at the White House on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

The chiefs of mission are the principal officers — usually ambassadors — in charge of diplomatic missions and various U.S. offices abroad. The reception comes amid heightened international tensions centered on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden got a root canal Monday and it left something of a cavity in his daily schedule, forcing him to bow out of a public event with college athletes, postpone his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and delayed the chiefs of missions reception by a day.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre minimized the significance of the procedure at the Monday afternoon news briefing. She called it “routine” and said Biden is feeling “just fine.” She declined to say what caused Biden’s dental pain and led to the root canal.