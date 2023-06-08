Biden, British Prime Minister Sunak express continued support for Ukraine

Amna Nawaz:

President Biden hosted the British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, today at the White House. It was Sunak's first Oval Office visit since taking office last fall.

The two leaders discussed continued support for Ukraine and the potential threats posed by artificial intelligence.

Our White House correspondent, Laura Barron-Lopez, was there in the room. She is here now to discuss it all.

Good to see you, Laura.