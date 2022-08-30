By —

Chris Megerian, Associated Press

By —

Marc Levy, Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on ‘Safer America Plan’ to reduce gun crime

Politics

President Joe Biden is ready to talk up his crime prevention plans during a visit to Pennsylvania, where Democrats and Republicans are looking for ways to gain leverage on the issue ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The event is expected to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET. Watch the remarks in the player above.

It’s Biden’s first of three trips in the coming week, underscoring the state’s role as a key political battleground, and it comes days before former President Donald Trump hosts his own rally there on Saturday.

WATCH: Community leaders seek solutions as gun homicides spike in Philadelphia

The White House said Biden will use his Tuesday visit to call out Republicans for opposing his proposal to restore a ban on assault-style weapons.

Both parties worked together in a rare effort to pass bipartisan gun safety legislation earlier this year after massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, but Biden has repeatedly said more needs to be done.

By —

Chris Megerian, Associated Press

By —

Marc Levy, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: