Sen. Thune on why he opposes Biden’s student loan plan, the affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search

Amna Nawaz:

President Biden's plan to cancel thousands of dollars in student loan debt for millions of borrowers has raised criticism from the Republican ranks. Many have called the plan unfair and believe it could worsen inflation and that it does little to address the rising cost of college.

South Dakota Senator Thune, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, is among those with concerns. He joins me now.

Senator Thune, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thank you so much for joining us.

So, is it fair to say your biggest concern with this plan seems to be it sends the wrong message, that it's unfair for people who never went to college, who don't carry any debt? Is that a fair characterization?