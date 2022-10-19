WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

President Joe Biden will speak Wednesday afternoon about projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was passed nearly one year ago.

Biden’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

On Wednesday, the Department of Energy announced that the administration would start pursuing its first set of projects funded by the law, which will expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid. The project will also expand domestic manufacturing of materials and components the U.S. currently imports.

The project will develop enough lithium for batteries for 2 million electric vehicles per year, the DOE said. Twenty companies will receive $2.8 billion to “build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states” to extract and manufacture battery components, as well as “demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials,” according to the DOE.

The project is intended to help reach Biden’s goal that half of all new vehicles by 2030 will be electric, and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The remarks come as Biden has said he’ll release 15 million more barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve and as Democrats face an uphill battle in the midterms with a faltering economy and rising inflation.