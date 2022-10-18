Voters will decide critical statewide ballot measures in midterm election

Laura Barrón-López
Matt Loffman
For many voters this year, the focus has been on contests for governor, senator or local representatives, but voters in 36 states will decide the future of abortion access, health care and even voting itself. Laura Barrón-López sat down with Reid Wilson of Pluribus News to discuss the ballot measures.

Laura Barrón-López
Matt Loffman
