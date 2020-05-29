Biden: George Floyd’s death is ‘no time for incendiary tweets’

Former Vice President Joe Biden:

I'm not sure I could prevent it, but I would not have heated it up.

He didn't say — he said, they begin to loot, we shoot. That's what he said, OK? And that's not a phrase that any president I would — that I'm — that I think would make sense for a president to make, number one.

Number two, I would have been on the air. I'm not saying it would have stopped it, but what I am saying is, I would have spoken to it immediately, immediately. I did speak to it. I'm not president, but I did speak to it.

We have got to make people — make it clear that you're going to get to the bottom of this, that justice will be done, we're going follow this through the end, that the Civil Rights department, and the Justice Department, are going to intervene and determine what — what action can and should be taken, if it's not taken by the state.

And, look, the difference between this and what happened in Missouri when we were there is, the police chief immediately and the mayor immediately fired the three police officers, then brought charges.

So, you know, bad things are going to happen. And it's really frightening.

You know, this is no time for incendiary tweets. This is no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis. And we need real leadership. And we need leadership to bring everyone to the table, so we can root out these systematic racist activities that go on.

And I'm not saying we — I guarantee you get it done, but you have to speak to it. You have to constantly be on it. You can't let up on it.