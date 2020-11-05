WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, as vote count continues

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden urged Americans to remain calm as votes continue to be counted in the 2020 presidential election.

Watch Joe Biden’s remarks in the player above.

“It is the will of the voters, no one else, that chooses the president of the United States of America, ” Biden said.

Biden expressed confidence that his team will be declared winners when the vote is complete.

“I ask all people to stay calm, the process is working, the count is being completed and we’ll know very soon,” he said.

Biden spoke at the Queen theater in Wilmington after receiving briefings, along with his running mate Kamala Harris, on COVID-19 and the economy.

