Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Georgia Secretary of State gives update as vote counting continues

Politics

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will give an update on his state’s vote count Thursday afternoon.

Raffensperger is expected to speak at 3 p.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the video player above.

A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure one county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

More election coverage:

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

By —

Associated Press

