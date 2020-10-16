WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on health care in Southfield, Michigan

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is speaking in Southfield, Michigan Friday as the election grows closer.

The event is expected to start at 2:30 P.M. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks live in the player above.

President Donald Trump was out-raised by Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day.

Trump’s campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated groups, raised $248 million in September, well short of the $383 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period.