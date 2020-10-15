As Democrats raise record cash, which voters are favoring Biden?

Lisa Desjardins:

We got some fascinating data here, Judy.

and, of course, I first need to say polls can be flawed. And, in particular, we wanted to look at things that were beyond the margin of error in polls.

Judy, it's not Republicans shifting. Let's look at what we see in this poll here. You look at who's supporting whom, Republicans and Democrats are both supporting in overwhelming numbers, looking at a graphic, 93 there, 96 percent, they're supporting their candidate.

Who is making a difference? Independents. Look at what — in our survey, we saw 57 percent of independents going for Biden. And, fascinatingly, Judy, it's not just any independents who are driving this.

Let's look at another graph that goes a little bit deeper within independents, looking at men and women who call themselves independents, 48 percent of independent men for Biden, but look at that, 70 percent of women who describe themselves as independents going for Biden.

So, Judy, that's where we see the most movement, and that's where Biden's getting this lift.