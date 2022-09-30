WATCH LIVE: Biden gives update on Hurricane Ian response as Florida begins recovery

President Joe Biden gives an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian on Friday as Florida begins its recovery and the Carolinas prepare for the storm’s onslaught.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Ian had come ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S.

It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. Some 2.1 million of those customers remained in the dark days afterward.

In the Fort Myers area, the hurricane ripped homes from their slabs and deposited them among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats. Fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.

Rescue crews piloted boats through inundated streets to save thousands from flooded homes and shattered buildings. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least 700 rescues were conducted in his state already, mostly by air.

The revived Hurricane Ian has next set its sights on South Carolina’s coast and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods.