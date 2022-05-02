WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts virtual award ceremony for civil service workers

News Desk
President Joe Biden is expected to host an award ceremony for civil service workers on Monday.
The event is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch the ceremony in the player above.
The Presidential Rank Awards will be given to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
