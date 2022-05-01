2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell discusses the joys and challenges his job

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

The White House last week honored high school history teacher Kurt Russell from Oberlin, Ohio, who in April was named 2022 National Teacher of the Year. Geoff Bennett recently spoke with Russell about why he chose teaching, what inspires his students and how the new recognition changes his approach to the job.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: