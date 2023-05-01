WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts White House reception celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking end of Ramadan

President Joe Biden is expected to host a White House reception celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Monday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch the reception in the player above.

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr that follows the holy month of Ramadan ushered in days of prayers and joy for Muslims around the world.

After the Ramadan month of fasting, Muslims traditionally mark Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary according to geographic location. For the U.S., Eid al-Fitr began on the evening of Thursday, April 20 and ended on the evening of Friday, April 21.

READ MORE: How supporting students during Ramadan helps build feelings of belonging

Islam’s holidays follow a lunar calendar. But some countries rely on astronomical calculations rather than physical sightings. This frequently leads to disagreements between religious authorities in different countries — and sometimes in the same country — over the start date of Eid al-Fitr.

In Sudan, the holiday was eclipsed by a week of raging battles between the army and its rival paramilitary force, which are locked in a violent struggle to control the country. The fighting has killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands.