WATCH LIVE: Biden in Nevada for ‘community stop’ on campaign trail

Former Vice President Joe Biden will on Friday talk to supporters in Nevada during a “community stop.”

The campaign event comes amid uncertainty about whether the next presidential debate will convene on Oct. 15 as scheduled. Following President Donald Trump’s diagnosis of COVID-19 last week, the Commission on Presidential Debates had determined that the upcoming debate should be conducted virtually. Within the White House, dozens of aides and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, including some who attended the first presidential debate last week.

But Trump rejected the idea of a virtual debate, saying he would rather attend a rally with his supporters. Right now the fate of the Oct. 15 debate is still in question. The first debate was widely panned after Trump frequently interrupted Biden, resulting in limited productive discussion about the many issues facing the country, including a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down, unrest over police violence against Black people, and tens of millions of Americans out of work.