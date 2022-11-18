WATCH LIVE: Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Yellen and labor leaders amid high inflation

President Joe Biden will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other labor leaders on Friday amid high inflation across the country.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the meeting in the player above.

The government reported last week that consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier, the smallest year-over-year gain since January. Prices at the wholesale level rose 8 percent in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing. The annual figure is down from 8.4 percent in September.

Though those numbers are still too high for an otherwise healthy economy, they came in lower than economists expected, giving some hope that the Fed will ease up on future rate hikes.

Early this month, the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by another 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year. Its key rate now stands in a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent, the highest in 15 years.

Fed officials have admitted that part of their strategy is to loosen up the U.S. job market, which has been adding jobs at a furious pace the past two years after COVID-19 hit the U.S. and wiped out more than 20 million jobs.