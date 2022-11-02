How interest rate hikes impact bonds and stock prices

Judy Woodruff:

Today's interest rate hike from the Fed was the sixth one this year.

It has been decades since the Fed has acted this aggressively to slow inflation. It's an approach that has been supported by some economists, but is also being criticized as excessive by other economists and by a number of Democratic lawmakers. Markets reacted strongly to the comments by Fed Chairman Jay Powell.

At first, traders and investors were encouraged by a statement suggesting that there could be a pause or a slower pace of rate hikes. But, about a half-hour later, the chairman expanded on that idea.