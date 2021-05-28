WATCH LIVE: Biden, Northam speak as Virginia lifts COVID restrictions

President Joe Biden and Gov. Ralph Northam will give remarks Friday in Alexandria, Virginia as the state lifts most COVID-19 restrictions.

Watch remarks live at 10:45 a.m. ET in the video player above.

COVID-19 transmission in Virginia has fallen steadily since April and on Thursday the state recorded just 21 confirmed cases of the virus. Nearly 44 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of Friday social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions in Virginia are no longer in place, but masks are still required in certain settings, such as on public transportation and in schools.

