WATCH LIVE: Biden, Secretary Mayorkas mark 20th anniversary of Department of Homeland Security

President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will mark the 20th anniversary of the creation of DHS at a ceremony at the department’s headquarters in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The department was created in 2002 by former President George W. Bush after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and officially unified 22 smaller agencies on March 1, 2003, according to a DHS press release.

DHS is the youngest of the government’s departments, but is the third largest, the release notes. Homeland Security’s mission includes “terrorism prevention, law enforcement, border and maritime security and immigration services, transportation security, emergency response and recovery, protective services, cybersecurity, and more.”

The department and Mayorkas have recently come under scrutiny after an investigation by The New York Times revealed that migrant children are working exploitative jobs, in violation of child labor laws. DHS has also been criticized by Republican lawmakers for what they say has been lax border security.