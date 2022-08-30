A closer look at President Biden’s plan to combat the increase in crime across the country

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Audio

President Biden voiced new urgency in a speech touting the recently-enacted bipartisan gun safety law and promoting funding for police. He drew a stark contrast with some Republicans who have called to defund the FBI. Crime researcher John Roman and former head of Homeland Security and Intelligence for the District of Columbia Donell Harvin join Laura Barrón-López to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: