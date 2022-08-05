WATCH LIVE: Biden signs bills targeting COVID-19 fraud

President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law Friday measures that hold accountable people who commit fraud as part of COVID small business relief programs.

In June, a congressional panel said the Small Business Administration under the Trump administration had failed to prevent tens of billions of dollars in pandemic economic aid — as much as a fifth of the total amount — from being awarded to people who misspent or applied for aid under false pretense, the Associated Press reported.

The Justice Department charged 21 people for fraudulently receiving $150 million in COVID relief aid in April.