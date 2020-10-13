WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at campaign event in Broward County, Florida

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold campaign events on Tuesday in Broward County, Florida.

Biden will speak in Pembroke Pines, Florida at 2:25 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks live in the video player above.

The former vice president will first speak in Pembroke Pines to discuss his vision for older Americans. He’ll then appear at an event in Miramar, encouraging residents of Florida to vote.

Biden’s visit comes shortly after President Donald Trump’s trip to Sanford, Florida, where he defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 215,000 Americans, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There were no social distancing measures among the thousands attended Trump’s rally in Sanford, and mask-wearing was spotty as he held the floor for an hour.

The Biden campaign in a statement said that Trump’s visit to Sanford brought “nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering.”

Earlier in the month, Trump tested positive and was treated for the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, his physician had released a statement that the president was “no longer considered a transmission risk to others.”

