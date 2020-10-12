What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks about the economy amid COVID-19 during campaign event in Ohio

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, with just more than three weeks until Election Day.

Biden’s remarks are expected to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

A recent statewide poll of likely Ohio voters conducted by Baldwin Wallace University, Ohio Northern University and Oakland University showed President Donald Trump had slightly more support than Biden, 47 percent to 45.4 percent.

Both campaigns are investing in Ohio in the final weeks of the race. Vice President Mike Pence also spoke Monday at a campaign event in Columbus. Monday night Trump will speak at a rally in Florida, his second in-person campaign appearance since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 1.

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

