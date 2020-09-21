WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at campaign event in Manitowoc, Wisconsin

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak at a campaign event Monday in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, as both candidates make a push for key battleground states in the final weeks before the election.

Biden’s remarks are expected to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

Biden’s remarks come a day after he criticized President Donald Trump and Republican senators for pushing to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, before Election Day.

Biden urged Republicans to allow whichever candidate wins November’s contest to fill the seat. He told reporters he would not release his own short list, as the president has done, saying it could place undue pressure on the way a judge makes decisions and subjects them to political attacks.

If he wins in November, Biden said, “I’ll make my choice for the Supreme Court not based on a partisan election campaign, but on what prior presidents have done … only after consulting Democrats and Republicans in the United States Senate and seeking their advice and asking for their consent.”

With less than two months until the election, Biden is holding a double-digit lead over Trump, with 52 percent of registered voters supporting the Democratic candidate and 42 percent backing the Republican incumbent, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. Wisconsin is one of the most closely watched states in the race. A Washington Post/ABC News poll released last week found Biden ahead of Trump by 6 percentage points, 52 percent to 46 percent, among likely voters in Wisconsin.

Trump has two speeches in Ohio scheduled later Monday.